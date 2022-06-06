Titans Claim OL Carson Green Off Waivers From Texans

The Tennessee Titans have claimed OL Carson Green off of waivers from the Texans on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Green wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, the Texans re-signed Green to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster throughout the season.

Houston brought Green back on a one-year contract this past March.

The Texans waived Green last week.