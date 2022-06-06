Titans Claim OL Carson Green Off Waivers From Texans

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans have claimed OL Carson Green off of waivers from the Texans on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Titans Helmet

Green wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, the Texans re-signed Green to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster throughout the season.

Houston brought Green back on a one-year contract this past March.

The Texans waived Green last week. 

