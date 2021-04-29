Titans Claim OL Elijah Nkansah Off Waivers From Colts

The Titans announced they have claimed OL Elijah Nkansah off waivers

Nkansah, 26, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks practice squad.

Seattle cut him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he bounced on and off their practice squad before joining the Texans’ taxi squad in October. He spent 2020 one and off Houston’s practice squad before the Colts signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

Indianapolis waived him just before the 2021 NFL Draft.

He appeared in one game for the Seahawks in 2018.