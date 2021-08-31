Titans Cut 17 Players To Get To 53

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Titans announced they have cut 17 players to get the roster to 53 players by today’s deadline. 

Wyatt points out the Titans have nine players on the COVID-19 list currently who aren’t counting against the active roster. As they come off, the Titans will have to make additional moves. 

The full list includes: 

  1. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  2. WR Mason Kinsey
  3. WR Fred Brown
  4. TE Jared Pinkney
  5. RB Javian Hawkins
  6. TE Miller Forristall
  7. FB Tory Carter
  8. DL Naquan Jones
  9. OL Cole Banwart
  10. OL Jordan Roos
  11. LB Jan Johnson
  12. LB Wyatt Ray
  13. OL Christian DiLauro
  14. OL Derwin Gray
  15. S Jamal Carter
  16. DT Woodrow Hamilton
  17. CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

Tennessee traded up to select Fitzpatrick in this year’s draft in exchange for their No. 126 pick in the fourth round, a 2021 fifth-round pick, and a 2021 seventh-round pick. 

Fitzpatrick, 23, was picked at No. 109 overall out of Louisville. He was entering the first year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season. 

During his college career, Fitzpatrick recorded 154 receptions for 2,589 yards (16.8 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.  

 

