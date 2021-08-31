Titans Cut 17 Players To Get To 53

The Titans announced they have cut 17 players to get the roster to 53 players by today’s deadline.

.@Titans trim roster to 53 by parting ways with 17 players. All the moves: HERE https://t.co/I1AfLyZ4JZ pic.twitter.com/dGYllj0TDO — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 31, 2021

Wyatt points out the Titans have nine players on the COVID-19 list currently who aren’t counting against the active roster. As they come off, the Titans will have to make additional moves.

The full list includes:

WR Dez Fitzpatrick WR Mason Kinsey WR Fred Brown TE Jared Pinkney RB Javian Hawkins TE Miller Forristall FB Tory Carter DL Naquan Jones OL Cole Banwart OL Jordan Roos LB Jan Johnson LB Wyatt Ray OL Christian DiLauro OL Derwin Gray S Jamal Carter DT Woodrow Hamilton CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

Tennessee traded up to select Fitzpatrick in this year’s draft in exchange for their No. 126 pick in the fourth round, a 2021 fifth-round pick, and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Fitzpatrick, 23, was picked at No. 109 overall out of Louisville. He was entering the first year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season.

During his college career, Fitzpatrick recorded 154 receptions for 2,589 yards (16.8 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.