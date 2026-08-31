Titans Cut Five, Including WR Xavier Restrepo

The Tennessee Titans made five corresponding cuts after claiming three players and signing two more, per Jim Wyatt of the team website.

The list includes:

Restrepo, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2,985,000 contract through 2027 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

However, he was waived in August and re-signed to the practice squad before eventually earning a promotion to the active roster.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.

In 2025, Restrepo appeared in two games for the Titans and caught three passes on seven targets for 41 yards.