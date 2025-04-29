Titans Cut Two More Players

The Tennessee Titans announced they have waived OT Isaiah Prince and OL Arlington Hambright.

The team has been trimming the roster to make room for undrafted free agents and other signings.

Prince, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Bengals in December 2019.

Prince opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. He was on the roster until late in the 2022 season when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth a few times before being signed away by the Broncos.

Denver signed Prince to a futures deal for the 2023 season but waived him during final roster cuts. He then had a stint with the Falcons before becoming a free agent once more. The Titans signed him to the practice squad in 2024.

For his career, Prince has appeared in 22 games with six starts at tackle.