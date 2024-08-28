Titans Cutting OLB Rashad Weaver

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are releasing OLB Rashad Weaver on Wednesday.

Weaver, 26, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus.

In 2023, Weaver appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass defense.