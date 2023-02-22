Titans Cutting WR Robert Woods

According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are releasing veteran WR Robert Woods on Wednesday.

Releasing Woods frees up $12,023,333 for 2023 and creates $2,590,000 in dead money. Tennessee also parted ways with veteran OT Taylor Lewan, making $26.8 million in cap space on Wednesday with both moves.

Woods, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods later signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams but was traded to the Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He was set to earn a base salary of $13,750,000 next season.

In 2022, Woods appeared in all 17 games and recorded 53 receptions for 527 yards (9.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.