Titans DB Kevin Byard Agrees To Restructured Contract

Titans DB Kevin Byard has agreed to restructure his contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
Byard’s base salary for the 2023 season will now be $11 million with incentives to get back to his original base salary of $14 million.
Byard, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,237,060 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2.025 million in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $70.5 million extension in 2019.
In 2022, Byard appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 107 tackles, four interceptions and six pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!