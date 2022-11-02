Titans Designate CB Elijah Molden To Return From IR

The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have designated CB Elijah Molden to return from injured reserve.

The #Titans have designated CB Elijah Molden (@ElijahMolden24) to Return to Practice from Injured Reserve. READ https://t.co/YkJovKlsR8 pic.twitter.com/84R4AqgP9k — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 2, 2022

Molden, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Titans drafted Molden with pick No. 100 in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Molden signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 signing bonus.

In 2021, Elijah Molden appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 61 tackles, an interception, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, a recovery, and four passes defended.