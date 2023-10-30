Titans Designate DB Mike Brown To Return From IR

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve designated defensive back Mike Brown to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Titans to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Brown, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Brown joined the Packers and would go on to have stints with the Vikings and Browns. The Titans signed him off the Browns’ practice squad this past January.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded three tackles and a pass defense.