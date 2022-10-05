Titans Designate LB Monty Rice To Return From PUP List

The Tennessee Titans announced that they are designating LB Monty Rice to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Rice, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the 2021 draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was the final Titans’ draft pick to sign a rookie deal.

In 2021, Rice appeared in 10 games for the Titans, making four starts and recording 36 tackles.

