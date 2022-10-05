Titans Designate LB Monty Rice To Return From PUP List

The Tennessee Titans announced that they are designating LB Monty Rice to return from the physically unable to perform list.
#Titans designate LB Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) to return to practice from Reserve/PUP.
READ https://t.co/Pmunl1Taim pic.twitter.com/bLxZW54G3X
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 5, 2022
Rice, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the 2021 draft.
He signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was the final Titans’ draft pick to sign a rookie deal.
In 2021, Rice appeared in 10 games for the Titans, making four starts and recording 36 tackles.
We will have more news on Rice as it becomes available.
