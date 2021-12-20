Titans Designate WR A.J. Brown & DB Chris Jackson To Return From IR

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve designated WR A.J. Brown and DB Chris Jackson to return from injured reserve and placed DB Elijah Molden on the COVID-19 list.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Titans to activate them from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and caught seven passes for 92 yards receiving and one touchdown. He has also rushed for three yards on one carry.