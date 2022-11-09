Titans Designate WR Treylon Burks To Return From Injured Reserve

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have designated WR Treylon Burks to return from injured reserve, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

This opens Burks’ 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Burks, 22, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks signed a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes a $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Burks has appeared in four games for the Titans and caught 10 passes for 129 yards receiving to go along with two carries for 12 yards and no touchdowns.