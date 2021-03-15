Titans Discussing Re-Signing TE MyCole Pruitt

Josina Anderson reports that the Tennessee Titans have had discussions about bringing back TE MyCole Pruitt for the 2021 season.

Pruitt is also exploring his options on the open market as well, according to Anderson.

The Titans are set to lose TE Jonnu Smith to free agency so they could use some additional depth at the positon.

Pruitt, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He spent over a year in Minnesota before he was cut loose at the start of the 2016 season.

Pruitt had brief stints with the Bears and Bills before joining the Texans in 2017. Houston waived Pruitt coming out of the preseason and the Titans later signed him to their active roster during the 2018 season.

Tennessee brought Pruitt back last March on a one-year deal.

In 2020, Pruitt appeared in 11 games and caught five passes for 49 yards receiving and two touchdowns.