Titans DT Teair Tart Signs RFA Tender

According to Adam Schefter, Titans DT Teair Tart has signed his restricted free agent tender and is under contract for the start of the team’s minicamp.

Tennessee used the second-round tender on Tart earlier this offseason worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season.

Tart, 26, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans.

He was let go by the team during final roster cuts but was signed to their practice squad before being brought up to the active roster where he has remained since.

In 2022, Tart appeared in 16 games for the Titans recording 34 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and six pass deflections.