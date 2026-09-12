Titans Elevate Two For Week 1

Per Paul Kuharsky, the Titans have elevated LB Mohamoud Diabate and S Erick Hallett for Week 1 of the new season.

Diabate, 24, transferred to Utah from Florida after the 2021 season. He went undrafted in 2023 before signing a rookie contract with the Browns.

Diabate was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. However, Cleveland declined to tender him a contract, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Mohamoud Diabate appeared in all 17 games for the Browns, making six starts and recording 49 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.