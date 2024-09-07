Titans Elevate Two Players For Week 1

The Tennesee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve elevated LB Luke Gifford and DL James Lynch to their active roster.

Gifford, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cowboys.

Gifford made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later placed on injured reserve in December with a fractured arm. He was set to be a restricted free agent, but the Cowboys declined to tender him a contract.

After signing with the Titans on a two-year deal, Gifford played mainly on special teams and wound up on injured reserve once again in 2023 due to a hamstring injury.

In 2023, Gifford appeared in 11 games for the Titans and made one start, recording six total tackles.