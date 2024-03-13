Titans Expected To Have Interest In DL Arik Armstead

Dianna Russini reports that the Titans are expected to have an interest in former 49ers DL Arik Armstead, as GM Ran Carthon is familiar with him from his time in San Francisco.

Armstead, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Oregon by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.84 rookie contract when the 49ers elected to pick up Armstead’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

Armstead was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $85 million deal to return to the 49ers.

The team recently opted to release him ahead of free agency and he will likely be designated as a post-June 1st cut in order to save them $18 million instead of $2.5 million from an outright release.

In 2023, Armstead appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 27 tackles and five sacks.

We will have more news on Armstead as it becomes available.