Titans Expected To Sign OL Saahdiq Charles To One-Year, $2.5M Deal

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans are expected to sign OL Saahdiq Charles to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Nicki Jhabvala confirms Charles agreed to terms on a contract with Tennessee.

Charles, 24, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.09 million rookie deal with the team.

In 2023, Charles appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and made 10 starts.