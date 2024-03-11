Titans Expected To Sign RB Tony Pollard To Three-Year, $24M Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are expected to sign RB Tony Pollard to a contract.

Josina Anderson says it will be a three-year deal for $24 million for Pollard, which is about the same the Bears gave RB D’Andre Swift.

Tennessee was in the market to bolster its backfield this offseason with RB Derrick Henry likely to sign elsewhere.

Pollard will team up with last year’s third-round RB Tyjae Spears in 2024.

Pollard, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent last year when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him worth $10.09 million guaranteed. Pollard will now be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 252 times for 1,005 yards (4 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 311 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.