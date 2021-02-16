Titans GM On Isaiah Wilson: He’s Going To Have To Determine If He Wants To Play Pro Football

Titans GM Jon Robinson pulled no punches when discussing OT Isaiah Wilson‘s disastrous rookie season, suggesting that the 2020 first-round pick could be on thin ice less than a year into his career.

“We did a lot of work on him, leading up to the evaluation process. The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated,” Robinson said via Terry McCormick.

“He’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That’s on him.”

Robinson later explained that they exhausted a good deal of resources on Wilson last year

“We’ve tried to exhaust a lot of resources, trying to help him. But at the end of the day, he’s going to have to make a decision on if he wants to do things the way we want it done,” Robinson said, per McCormick.

Wilson’s rookie season was “highlighted” by two appearances on the COVID-19 list, an arrest for a DUI and a suspension for breaking team rules. He was placed on the non-football injury list and the Titans said at the time he needed space to figure some things out.

Wilson, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was named a freshman All-American in 2018 before being drafted with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft by the Titans.

He signed a four-year, $11,568,389 rookie contract that includes a $5,973,374 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year for the Titans to pick up for the 2024 season.

During his three-year career at Georgia, Wilson appeared in 25 games, starting 24 of them at the right tackle position.

He was active in one game for the Titans in 2020 and played three snaps.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.