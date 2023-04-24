Titans Have Reportedly ‘Lost Faith’ In QB Malik Willis

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Titans have “lost faith” in QB Malik Willis after just one year in Tennessee.

King projects the Titans to trade up to No. 3 overall with the Cardinals and select QB C.J. Stroud.

Regarding the Stroud pick, King mentions that Mike Vrabel has ties to Ohio State, which should help him get an accurate assessment of Stroud as a person and player. Beyond that, King mentions that Stroud could sit behind veteran QB Ryan Tannehill if need be.

As for Willis, he had some flashes as a rookie last year, but there was clearly some level of frustration from the team with his play, which is why Joshua Dobbs was elevated to starter midseason and Willis never reclaimed the job.

In 2022, Willis appeared in eight games for the Titans and completed 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown.