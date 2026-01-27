Titans Expected To Hire Former Giants HC Brian Daboll As OC

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Titans are hiring former Giants OC Brian Daboll as their OC under new HC Robert Saleh.

Schefter adds the agreement is contingent upon Daboll not getting the Raiders’ HC job, which he is a finalist for.

Daboll has developed a reputation around the league for his ability to work with quarterbacks due to his time with Bills QB Josh Allen and Giants QB Jaxson Dart and will now work with young Titans QB Cam Ward.

Here’s a final look at candidates for the Titans’ OC job:

Hired:

Former Bills HC Brian Daboll

Candidates:

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Packers OC Adam Stenavich Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Ohio State) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll Former Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis (Scheduled)

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami, and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.