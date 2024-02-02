Titans Hiring Jaguars Passing Game Coordinator Nick Holz As New OC

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are hiring Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator under HC Brian Callahan.

Other candidates for the job included Dolphins associate HC/RBs coach Eric Studesville and Buccaneers QB coach Thad Lewis.

Holz began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Raiders from 2012-2014 before being promoted to offensive quality control coach from 2015-2016. He also served as Las Vegas’ assistant wide receivers coach.

The Jaguars hired him as pass game coordinator last year.