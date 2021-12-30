Titans Hosted Four Players

The Tennessee Titans hosted OL Paul Adams for a visit on Thursday, and also tried out DB Shyheim Carter, DB Shakur Brown, and G Chad Slade.

Of this group, the Titans signed Adams and Carter to their practice squad.

Slade, 29, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2015. After spending four years with Houston, mainly on the practice squad, Slade signed a futures/reserve contract with the Giants in 2019.

New York waived Slade coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after. New York added him back in 2020.

For his career, Slade has appeared in six games and made three starts.