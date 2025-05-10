Titans Hosting 11 Players For Tryouts At Rookie Minicamp

Per Terry McCormick, the Titans are hosting 11 undrafted players at their rookie minicamp this offseason.

The following is the full list of players trying out for the team:

QB Donovan Smith – Houston WR TJ Sheffield – UCONN S Kenyatta Watson II – Georgia St. LB Jacob Dobbs – James Madison LB Ethan Barr – UCF OLB Van Fillinger – Utah OLB Kevin Swint – Georgia St. C Brandon Yates – West Virginia TE Drake Dabney – TCU DE Dennis Briggs Jr. – Illinois DT Markus Scott – Georgia Tech

Smith, 23, began his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Houston in 2023. His father DeAndre Smith serves as the RB coach for the Colts.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 44 games and made 25 starts with a record of 9-16. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 6,354 yards to go along with 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed 336 times for 845 yards and 19 touchdowns.