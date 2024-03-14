Titans Hosting S Marcus Maye For Visit

Dianna Russini reports that the Titans are scheduled to host free agent S Marcus Maye for a visit on Monday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Maye, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye in February of last year which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal in 2022.

In 2023, Maye appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and two pass deflections.

