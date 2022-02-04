Titans In Talks With Tim Kelly For Offensive Staff Role

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Titans are expected to add former Texans OC Tim Kelly to their offensive coaching staff, who has worked with HC Mike Vrabel in the past.

Kelly, 35, played college football as a defensive tackle at Eastern Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks. He had a variety of stops before joining Bill O’Brien‘s staff at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Kelly followed O’Brien to the Texans in 2014 as an offensive QC coach. He’s held a number of roles since then before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and fired following the 2021 season.

We will have more news on Kelly and the Titans as it becomes available.