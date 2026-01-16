Titans Interviewing Brian Daboll For HC Job Friday

The Tennessee Titans are interviewing former Giants HC Brian Daboll for their head-coaching vacancy on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Titans’ job:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Interim HC Mike McCoy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

Daboll is also generating interest for offensive coordinator jobs including the Eagles vacancy.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.