Titans Make Five Moves, Including Activating LB Bud Dupree From IR

The Tennesee Titans have announced five roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game, including activating LB Bud Dupree from injured reserve. The team also placed FB Tory Carter on injured reserve and are elevating OL Daniel Munyer, WR Cody Hollister, and DL Kevin Strong.

Dupree, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans this offseason.

In 2021, Dupree has appeared in seven games for the Titans, recording seven tackles, one forced fumble, and one sack.