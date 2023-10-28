Titans Make Five Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves for week 8’s game against the Falcons.

Here’s the full list of roster moves:

Titans signed Eric Garror and DL Jaleel Johnson to their active roster.

and DL to their active roster. Titans waived LB Chance Campbell and DB Shyheim Carter .

and DB . Titans elevated LB Joe Jones and RB Jonathan Ward to their active roster.

Johnson, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022 but was placed on IR and later released. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad but he was later added to the Texans’ roster. Houston waived him after a few weeks and he was claimed again by Atlanta, where he finished out the season.

Tennessee signed him to a one-year deal in May but cut him loose coming out of the preseason. He later signed on to their practice squad.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded nine total tackles and no sacks.