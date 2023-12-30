Titans Make Four Moves, Sign DT Ross Blacklock From PS

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are signing DT Ross Blacklock to the active roster from the practice squad.

The team is also placing TE Josh Whyle on injured reserve and elevating both LB Tae Crowder and DB Kendall Sheffield for Week 17.

Blacklock, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings last year in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick. He was among their final roster cuts during this offseason. From there, Blacklocksigned on with the Jaguars but was recently released and caught on with the Colts soon after. Indianapolis cut him loose and he then joined the Titans practice squad.

In 2023, Blacklock has appeared in two total games for the Titans and Jaguars and recorded two tackles.