Titans Make Four Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OLBs Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver on injured reserve.
The Titans also signed LB Sharif Finch to their practice squad and released DL Andrew Brown from the unit.
Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:
- QB Matt Barkley
- DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
- LB Jamal Carter
- TE Tory Carter
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- DT Woodrow Hamilton
- WR Mason Kinsey
- G Jordan Roos
- DE Amani Bledsoe
- DB Chris Jones
- C Corey Levin
- LB Joseph Jones
- TE Austin Fort
- OT Christian DiLauro
- LB Sharif Finch
Weaver, 23, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $4,139,662 contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus.
In 2021, Weaver has appeared in one game for the Titans.
During his five-year college career, he recorded 110 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and nine pass defenses in 35 career games.
