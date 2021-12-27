Titans Make Nine Moves Including Placing WR Julio Jones & OLB Bud Dupree On COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced several roster moves on Monday including placing WR Julio Jones and OLB Bud Dupree on the COVID-19 list.

The full list of moves includes:

Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.