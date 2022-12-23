Titans Make Six Moves Including Activating LB Zach Cunningham

The Tennessee Titans announced they have activated LB Zach Cunningham to the roster from injured reserve, among several other moves.

The #Titans have activated LB Zach Cunningham to the team’s 53-man roster while placing guard Nate Davis on Injured Reserve. Also, OL Xavier Newman has been signed to the active roster. READ https://t.co/pg8aV9CEFQ pic.twitter.com/cSe9vjxe2K — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 23, 2022

Tennessee placed G Nate Davis on injured reserve and signed OL Xavier Newman to the active roster. Titans RB Jonathan Ward and LB Andre Smith were elevated for the Week 16 game against the Texans and OL Beau Benzschawel was cut from the practice squad.

Cunningham, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract last March to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

The Texans still ended up cutting Cunningham after shopping him unsuccessfully at the trade deadline in December of last year. He was claimed by the Titans shortly after.

In 2022, Cunningham has appeared in five games and recorded 24 tackles and one pass defense.