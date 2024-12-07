Titans Make Six Roster Moves, Activate CB Chidobe Awuzie Off IR

The Tennessee Titans announced they have activated CB Chidobe Awuzie off injured reserve.

Additionally, the Titans have signed WR Mason Kinsey and DB Kendall Brooks to the 53-man roster.

In correspondence, Tennesse placed G Logan Bruss on injured reserve. They have also elevated G Arlington Hambright and TE Thomas Odukoya from the practice squad for Week 14.

Awuzie, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He was in the final year of that deal when he tore his ACL midway through the 2023 season.

The Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason.

In 2024, Awuzie has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.