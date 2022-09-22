Titans Make Three Moves Including Placing OL Jamarco Jones On IR

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed OL Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

The #Titans have promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster, and placed OL Jamarco Jones on Injured Reserve. The @Titans have also signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the team’s practice squad. READ https://t.co/bqkk3EhhgZ pic.twitter.com/PF7uVcs3eZ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 22, 2022

Jones will have to miss four weeks minimum before he’s eligible to return to the active roster and play, though he obviously has to get healthy as well.

Tennessee also promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster and signed OLB Wyatt Ray to take his place on the practice squad.

Jones, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Titans.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making two starts for them.