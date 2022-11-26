Titans Make Three Roster Moves

The Titans announced Saturday that they have added K Caleb Shudak to the 53-man roster for Sunday against the Bengals.

The team is also elevating DB Greg Mabin and LB Andre Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.

Mabin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

From there, Mabin has had brief stints with the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Titans, and Jaguars before returning to the Titans this past May but was cut loose in August during training camp.

He caught on with the Cardinals practice squad in October but later signed to the Titans’ active roster.

In 2021, Mabin appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, no interceptions, and one pass defense.