Titans Make Three Roster Moves

The Titans announced that they are placing DL Da’Shawn Hand and DB A.J. Moore on injured reserve while signing DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad.
The #Titans have placed DL Da’Shawn Hand and DB A.J. Moore Jr. on Injured Reserve.
Also, the @Titans have signed DB Nate Brooks to the team’s practice squad.
READ https://t.co/YxtLqgZI3o pic.twitter.com/JK2LXQTzju
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 13, 2022
Hand, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve last November.
He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him back in February.
In 2021, Hand appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!