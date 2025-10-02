Titans Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed DB Kendell Brooks to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Titans have placed RB Blake Watson on the practice squad injured list.

Brooks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Brooks to a futures contract before waiving him during the preseason. He later had a brief stint with the Commander but caught on with the Titans last year, where he spent the season mostly on the practice squad.

Brooks was let go after camp but stuck around on the practice squad before being released in early September.

In 2024, Brooks appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded one total tackle.