Titans Signing OLB Bud Dupree Five-Year Deal Worth Up To $85M

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans are, in fact, signing former Steelers OLB Bud Dupree to a five-year deal worth up to $85 million and includes $35 million guranteed.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Titans are making a “strong push” to sign Steelers free agent LB Bud Dupree Bud Dupree.

According to Garafolo, Tennessee is working to close the deal and other teams have been firmly in the mix to sign him.

Dupree, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year. He’s once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 31 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

