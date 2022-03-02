Titans Meeting With QBs Sam Howell, Carson Strong & Desmond Ridder

The Tennessee Titans met with some of this year’s quarterback prospects at the Combine including Nevada’s Carson Strong and North Carolina’s Sam Howell, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.

The Titans are also scheduled to have a formal meeting with Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder in the coming days.

Titans GM Jon Robinson explained that they’re taking a look at guys who could end up being available to them at the end of round one or into the second round this year.

“There’s some in certain drafts that are way out of our reach because they’re going to go in the top three or four picks and we pick in the back part of the first round,” Robinson said. “We are trying to find those guys that may be within striking distance that may not come in and unseat, but that we see a future for.”

As for QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans HC Mike Vrabel praised him for his leadership and toughness, but they would still like to see him elevate the play of those around him.

“Any quarterback in this league has to be able to do that,” Vrabel said. “Get us in the right play and be decisive with the football. Deliver the ball under duress in the pocket and protect the football. Those are things that we’ll always ask of Ryan [Tannehill] or whoever is back there.”

Howell, 21, is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He has been mentioned as a potential first-round pick this year.

Dane Brugler has Howell rated as his No. 37 overall prospect.

During his college career at UNC, Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the course of 37 games and three seasons. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Strong just finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. He may not as well known as some of the other quarterbacks in this class, but Strong could end up going as high as the first round come April.

Dane Brugler has Howell rated as his No. 100 overall prospect.

During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.