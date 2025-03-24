Titans Met With Miami QB Cam Ward For Dinner Before Pro Day

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans’ brass met with Miami QB Cam Ward for dinner last night ahead of his pro day today.

This is a common step in the evaluation process. Tennessee also had a formal interview with Ward at the Combine and will host him for an official ’30’ visit at some point.

All signs point to Ward being firmly in consideration, if not the leading contender, for Tennessee with the No. 1 overall pick next March.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Titans and their plans for the No. 1 pick as the news is available.