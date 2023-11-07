Titans Name Will Levis Starting QB Going Forward

Titans HC Mike Vrabel announced they will be sticking with second-round QB Will Levis as their starter moving forward, per Jim Wyatt.

This always made sense after Levis looked more than capable in his first two starts. Veteran QB Ryan Tannehill is in the final year of his contract, and Levis could be a potential long-term answer at the position for Tennessee.

Tannehill had been out with an ankle injury and will be the backup to Levis when healthy, per Vrabel.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis signed a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract that includes a $3,939,757 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,734,939 for 2023.

In 2023, Levis has appeared in two games for the Titans and completed 41 of 68 pass attempts (60.3 percent) for 500 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

During his college career at Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions over four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.