Titans Not Tendering RFA P Ryan Stonehouse

Chris Tomasson reports the Titans are not tendering RFA P Ryan Stonehouse.

Stonehouse will now become an unrestricted free agent after passing up a tender that would cost at least $3.263 million

Stonehouse, 25, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May of 2022.

In 2024, Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games and averaged 50.6 yards per punt on 73 attempts, recording seven touchbacks.