Titans Officially Hire Dennard Wilson As Defensive Coordiantor

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have officially signed Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson to be their next defensive coordinator.

New Titans HC Brian Callahan now has both of his coordinator jobs filled with the offensive coordinator job going to Nick Holz.

Wilson, 41, worked as a pro scout for the Bears before beginning his coaching career with the Rams back in 2012 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to DBs coach before taking the same job with the Jets in 2017.

From there, the Eagles hired Wilson as their passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the 2019 season before signing with the Ravens for the same role in March of last year.

