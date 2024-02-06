Titans Officially Hiring OC Nick Holz

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have officially hired Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator.

Holz, 39, began his coaching career as an offensive quality control coach for Nebraska in 2007 before moving on to Stanford

He then jumped to the NFL as an offensive assistant for the Raiders from 2012-2014 before being promoted to offensive quality control coach from 2015-2016. He also served as Las Vegas’ assistant wide receivers coach.

In 2022, Holz was the offensive coordinator for UNLV before the Jaguars hired him as pass game coordinator last year.