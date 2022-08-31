Titans Officially Sign 17 Players To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans officially signed 17 players to fill out their practice squad ahead of the 2022 season, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

The full list includes:

Tennessee was given an international exemption for Odukoya.

Woodside, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,529,996 contract that included a $69,996 signing bonus, but was waived by the Bengals as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players last year.

Woodside was on and off of the Titans practice squad before returning to Tennessee in 2019. He wound up being among Tennessee’s roster cuts but was brought back and added to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January of 2020.

He appeared in five games last season.

For his career, Woodside has appeared in 11 games and recorded one completion on three attempts for seven yards.