Titans Officially Sign Third-Round LB Cedric Gray

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed third-round LB Cedric Gray to his rookie contract.
This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the team’s 2024 class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|JC Latham
|OT
|Signed
|2
|T’Vondre Sweat
|DT
|4
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Jha’Quan Jackson
|WR
|Signed
|7
|James Williams
|S
|Signed
|7
|Jaylen Harrell
|EDGE
|Signed
Gray, 21, was named Second-team All-American in 2022 and was a two-time First-team All-ACC selection in 2022 and 2023. Gray is projected to sign a four-year, $4,854,492 contract with the Titans that includes a $834,492 signing bonus.
In four seasons with the Tar Heels, Gray appeared in 42 games and recorded 368 tackles, eight and a half sacks, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.
