Titans Officially Sign Third-Round LB Cedric Gray

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed third-round LB Cedric Gray to his rookie contract.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the team’s 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 JC Latham OT Signed 2 T’Vondre Sweat DT 4 Cedric Gray LB Signed 5 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB Signed 6 Jha’Quan Jackson WR Signed 7 James Williams S Signed 7 Jaylen Harrell EDGE Signed

Gray, 21, was named Second-team All-American in 2022 and was a two-time First-team All-ACC selection in 2022 and 2023. Gray is projected to sign a four-year, $4,854,492 contract with the Titans that includes a $834,492 signing bonus.

In four seasons with the Tar Heels, Gray appeared in 42 games and recorded 368 tackles, eight and a half sacks, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.