Titans P Brett Kern Agrees To Reworked Contract For 2022

According to Field Yates, the Titans and P Brett Kern agreed to a restructured contract for 2022.

Kern will now make $2.2 million for next season after being set to make a base salary of $3,200,000.

Kern, 35, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

In 2021, appeared in 14 games and totaled 2,105 punt yards on 47 attempts (44.8 YPA), which includes 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.